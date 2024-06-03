Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted Finland Secretary of Defense Antti Häkkänen during an enhanced honor cordon and meeting hosted at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2024. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|05.21.2024
|06.04.2024 12:59
|Video Productions
|926113
|240521-F-VS137-2316
|DOD_110355174
|00:00:58
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Secretary Austin hosts Finland Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
