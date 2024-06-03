Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin hosts Finland Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted Finland Secretary of Defense Antti Häkkänen during an enhanced honor cordon and meeting hosted at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2024. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926113
    VIRIN: 240521-F-VS137-2316
    Filename: DOD_110355174
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Pentagon
    OSD
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    Finland SecDef Austin

