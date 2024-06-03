How I Hold the Line - Capt. Ashley Daniels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Inspired, Creative, Ready.

As the TRICARE Operations & Patient Administration flight commander, Capt. Daniels stands as an advocate for her patients, helping them get the care they need to stay ready in many aspects of their lives: physically, mentally, medically.

She sees her primary duties as opportunities for improving the quality of life for all of our Air Commandos, civilians, and dependents. Daniels encourages her Airmen to think creatively, breaking down barriers that stand in the way of readiness and ensuring all members of the #SteadfastLine have the resources they need to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.



"What we did yesterday is old news, and what we do today is brand new," Daniels said. "We need to make sure we don't become complacent."