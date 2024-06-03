Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Hold the Line - Capt. Ashley Daniels

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Inspired, Creative, Ready.
    As the TRICARE Operations & Patient Administration flight commander, Capt. Daniels stands as an advocate for her patients, helping them get the care they need to stay ready in many aspects of their lives: physically, mentally, medically.
    She sees her primary duties as opportunities for improving the quality of life for all of our Air Commandos, civilians, and dependents. Daniels encourages her Airmen to think creatively, breaking down barriers that stand in the way of readiness and ensuring all members of the #SteadfastLine have the resources they need to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.

    "What we did yesterday is old news, and what we do today is brand new," Daniels said. "We need to make sure we don't become complacent."

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926105
    VIRIN: 240213-F-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_110355090
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Steadfast
    CannonAFB
    HoldtheLine

