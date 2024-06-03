Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference & Exhibition is hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency’s Land, Maritime and Aviation Class IX supply chains to provide a forum to discuss logistics support strategies and challenges, and to streamline efforts to better support the Warfighter. In odd years, the conference is held in Richmond, Virginia, and in even years it is held in Columbus, Ohio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926103
    VIRIN: 240423-D-LP749-4353
    Filename: DOD_110355066
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT