Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition

The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference & Exhibition is hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency’s Land, Maritime and Aviation Class IX supply chains to provide a forum to discuss logistics support strategies and challenges, and to streamline efforts to better support the Warfighter. In odd years, the conference is held in Richmond, Virginia, and in even years it is held in Columbus, Ohio.