Heart Attack Survivor

Relive the journey of an Army Master Sergeant who faced an unexpected and life-threatening heart attack. On a quiet Sunday night in March, what started as a mere chest pressure turned into a harrowing week-long struggle with undiagnosed symptoms that culminated in a nearly fatal event. Hear firsthand how he navigated the intense pain, the shocking diagnosis, and the life-changing aftermath.



This story is not just about survival but about transformation. Witness how a Soldier, despite his outwardly robust health, was humbled by a heart attack and emerged with a renewed appreciation for life and love.



Music title "A Drift Among Infinite Stars" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.