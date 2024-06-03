Relive the journey of an Army Master Sergeant who faced an unexpected and life-threatening heart attack. On a quiet Sunday night in March, what started as a mere chest pressure turned into a harrowing week-long struggle with undiagnosed symptoms that culminated in a nearly fatal event. Hear firsthand how he navigated the intense pain, the shocking diagnosis, and the life-changing aftermath.
This story is not just about survival but about transformation. Witness how a Soldier, despite his outwardly robust health, was humbled by a heart attack and emerged with a renewed appreciation for life and love.
Music title "A Drift Among Infinite Stars" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 11:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926100
|VIRIN:
|240603-O-JU906-2927
|Filename:
|DOD_110355028
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heart Attack Survivor, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Riley
Health and wellness
American Heart Month
LEAVE A COMMENT