    Heart Attack Survivor

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Relive the journey of an Army Master Sergeant who faced an unexpected and life-threatening heart attack. On a quiet Sunday night in March, what started as a mere chest pressure turned into a harrowing week-long struggle with undiagnosed symptoms that culminated in a nearly fatal event. Hear firsthand how he navigated the intense pain, the shocking diagnosis, and the life-changing aftermath.

    This story is not just about survival but about transformation. Witness how a Soldier, despite his outwardly robust health, was humbled by a heart attack and emerged with a renewed appreciation for life and love.

    Music title "A Drift Among Infinite Stars" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 11:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart Attack Survivor, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

