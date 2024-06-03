Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VIII: Big Game Hunting - Scanning the Internet for Malware

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Presented by Skylar Onken

    In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, the hunt for malicious actors and their infrastructure is a relentless pursuit. In our experience, most of known-bad infrastructure is derived from endpoint or firewall alerts and reported either during or after an attack. This presentation delves into the fascinating world of proactively scanning the internet to uncover malware Command and Control (C2) servers. We will shed light on the "why," "how," and the invaluable results achieved through these endeavors.

    AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.

    Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!

    AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926097
    VIRIN: 240229-O-PX639-3094
    Filename: DOD_110354924
    Length: 00:36:43
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

