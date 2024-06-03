D-Day 80: Magneville Memorial Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. service members participated in the Magneville Memorial commemoration ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Magneville, France, June 3, 2024. The Magneville Memorial is a commemorative site dedicated to honoring the service members who were involved in the crash landing of C47 airplanes during the D-Day operations of World War II. This memorial serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Allied forces, particularly those who were part of the airborne operations on June 6, 1944.
|06.03.2024
|06.04.2024 10:35
|B-Roll
|926096
|240603-F-AB266-1000
|DOD_110354923
|00:02:00
|FR
|0
|0
