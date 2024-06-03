Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80: Magneville Memorial Commemoration Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. service members participated in the Magneville Memorial commemoration ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Magneville, France, June 3, 2024. The Magneville Memorial is a commemorative site dedicated to honoring the service members who were involved in the crash landing of C47 airplanes during the D-Day operations of World War II. This memorial serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Allied forces, particularly those who were part of the airborne operations on June 6, 1944.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926096
    VIRIN: 240603-F-AB266-1000
    Filename: DOD_110354923
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80: Magneville Memorial Commemoration Ceremony, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    DDay80
    #WWIIEUROPE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT