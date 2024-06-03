D-Day 80: Magneville Memorial Commemoration Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members participated in the Magneville Memorial commemoration ceremony in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Magneville, France, June 3, 2024. The Magneville Memorial is a commemorative site dedicated to honoring the service members who were involved in the crash landing of C47 airplanes during the D-Day operations of World War II. This memorial serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Allied forces, particularly those who were part of the airborne operations on June 6, 1944.