    AvengerCon VIII: Homestation Training as Code: a framework to define, build, and use code-driven technical training materials

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Presented by Benjamin Allison

    Developing homestation training material is a time-consuming process that requires continuous effort to keep current. Effective, interactive training requires high-quality infrastructure. Training created by Cyber personnel is often bespoke and is difficult to sustain after a service member changes jobs. This presentation outlines a framework and set of specifications to capture technical training material in code, or in “training as code,” and presents a prototype of how such a framework can be used to produce low-cost, accessible Cyber and EW training to Soldiers using only cloud resources and a web browser.

    AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.

    Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!

    AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926095
    VIRIN: 240229-O-PX639-7755
    Filename: DOD_110354921
    Length: 00:29:39
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    This work, AvengerCon VIII: Homestation Training as Code: a framework to define, build, and use code-driven technical training materials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon VIII

