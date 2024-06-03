42nd Air Base Wing Crusaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The term "Crusader" holds deep historical significance within the 42nd Air Base Wing. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were bestowed with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies. Embracing this title, the unit adopted the Cross of Lorraine symbol, prominently displaying it on the tailfins of their B-25 Bombers. Over time, the 42nd Bomb Group evolved into the 42nd ABW, carrying forward the proud legacy of the Crusaders.