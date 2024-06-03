Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Air Base Wing Crusaders

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Kelly 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The term "Crusader" holds deep historical significance within the 42nd Air Base Wing. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were bestowed with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies. Embracing this title, the unit adopted the Cross of Lorraine symbol, prominently displaying it on the tailfins of their B-25 Bombers. Over time, the 42nd Bomb Group evolved into the 42nd ABW, carrying forward the proud legacy of the Crusaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926094
    VIRIN: 240531-F-JE861-2298
    Filename: DOD_110354876
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Poem
    42nd ABW
    Crusader
    42d ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing

