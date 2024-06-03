42nd Air Base Wing Crusaders

The term "Crusader" holds deep historical significance within the 42nd Air Base Wing. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were bestowed with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies. Embracing this title, the unit adopted the Cross of Lorraine symbol, prominently displaying it on the tailfins of their B-25 Bombers. Over time, the 42nd Bomb Group evolved into the 42nd ABW, carrying forward the proud legacy of the Crusaders.
|05.31.2024
|06.04.2024 10:18
|Package
|926094
|240531-F-JE861-2298
|DOD_110354876
|00:01:48
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
