JRTC 24-08 Interview with SPC Brandenburg

Spc. Brandenburg is a signal support specialist with 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment headquarters company, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and is temporarily assigned to the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion headquarters company, 32nd IBCT for the current rotation. He was the recipient of one of our first two Impact Safety Awards of the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, presented by Sgt. Maj. Glenn Hamer, the rotation safety officer.