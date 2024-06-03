Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC 24-08 Interview with SPC Brandenburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Spc. Brandenburg is a signal support specialist with 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment headquarters company, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and is temporarily assigned to the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion headquarters company, 32nd IBCT for the current rotation. He was the recipient of one of our first two Impact Safety Awards of the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, presented by Sgt. Maj. Glenn Hamer, the rotation safety officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 12:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926093
    VIRIN: 240603-A-OK054-1664
    Filename: DOD_110354872
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 24-08 Interview with SPC Brandenburg, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT