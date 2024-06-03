JRTC 24-08 Arrival Week Part Two

Preparations continued through the weekend as our National Guard Soldiers from across the United States, in partnership with our Canadian counterparts, and led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard get ready for their two-week training “in the box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Soldiers are learning that hydration, nutrition, teamwork, and rest are essential in this environment!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926092
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-OK054-2241
|Filename:
|DOD_110354870
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
