    JRTC 24-08 Arrival Week Part Two

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Preparations continued through the weekend as our National Guard Soldiers from across the United States, in partnership with our Canadian counterparts, and led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard get ready for their two-week training “in the box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Soldiers are learning that hydration, nutrition, teamwork, and rest are essential in this environment!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926092
    VIRIN: 240602-A-OK054-2241
    Filename: DOD_110354870
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

