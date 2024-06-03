JRTC 24-08 Arrival Week Part Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Preparations continued through the weekend as our National Guard Soldiers from across the United States, in partnership with our Canadian counterparts, and led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard get ready for their two-week training “in the box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Soldiers are learning that hydration, nutrition, teamwork, and rest are essential in this environment!