Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AvengerCon VIII: Should the Army Lead with Threat Intelligence or Compliance-Driven Security Programs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Presented by Karlo Arozqueta

    Synopsis:

    An ever-growing number of DoD leaders have become frustrated with the burdensome and arduous RMF and ATO process. They have been asking, “Is there a better way?”. While cyber compliance policy will always remain critical, there is acknowledgment that an intelligence-led security approach is more nimble and cost-effective. As a result, some organizations are pivoting from event-driven cybersecurity syndrome (where alerts, incidents, breaches, audits, compliance, and privacy take precedence), to an approach that embraces cyber insights, signals, and intelligence as guiding principles.The Google Mandiant team will discuss unique approaches to data intelligence gathering, research, curation, and dissemination solutions. These intelligence subscriptions enable services to obtain unique threat actor data as they continuously navigate towards an even stronger cybersecurity posture.

    Boiler:

    AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.

    Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!

    AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926091
    VIRIN: 240229-O-PX639-9025
    Filename: DOD_110354868
    Length: 00:18:03
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AvengerCon VIII: Should the Army Lead with Threat Intelligence or Compliance-Driven Security Programs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon VIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT