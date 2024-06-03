AvengerCon VIII: Should the Army Lead with Threat Intelligence or Compliance-Driven Security Programs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Presented by Karlo Arozqueta



Synopsis:



An ever-growing number of DoD leaders have become frustrated with the burdensome and arduous RMF and ATO process. They have been asking, “Is there a better way?”. While cyber compliance policy will always remain critical, there is acknowledgment that an intelligence-led security approach is more nimble and cost-effective. As a result, some organizations are pivoting from event-driven cybersecurity syndrome (where alerts, incidents, breaches, audits, compliance, and privacy take precedence), to an approach that embraces cyber insights, signals, and intelligence as guiding principles.The Google Mandiant team will discuss unique approaches to data intelligence gathering, research, curation, and dissemination solutions. These intelligence subscriptions enable services to obtain unique threat actor data as they continuously navigate towards an even stronger cybersecurity posture.



Boiler:



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns