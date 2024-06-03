AvengerCon VIII: Six Years Later: Spectre, Meltdown, and the Relevance of Hardware Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Presented by Brian Betz



Six years since the discovery of Spectre and Meltdown, these vulnerabilities continue to loom large in the cybersecurity landscape. This presentation revisits these seminal vulnerabilities to assess their ongoing impact and the lessons they impart in the current security paradigm. We begin with a concise overview of CPU architecture, essential for understanding the mechanics of speculative execution and its exploitation. This foundation paves the way for a discussion on how Spectre and Meltdown have evolved since 2018 and their implications for modern hardware design. The core of the presentation examines the enduring relevance of these vulnerabilities. We explore how they have influenced CPU design and software development practices, leading to a new era of security-focused computing.



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns