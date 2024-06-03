AvengerCon VIII: Laundering Information: Building Perceived Legitimacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Presented by Nicholas Harrell



Synopsis:



In the era of information democratization, the Internet serves as a double-edged sword. While facilitating rapid information dissemination and global collaborations, it also provides a platform for state actors to exert covert influence, often through third-party proxies, thereby complicating countermeasures. These tactics, known as Hybrid Conflict or Grayzone Tactics, pose a significant threat to democratic institutions. Despite the critical role of social media in these influence operations, existing literature often overlooks the overarching strategies involved, particularly the concept of “information laundering.” This talk will cover elements of an ongoing research project at Purdue that explores cases demonstrating information laundering tactics, characteristics that help with detection, and known ways of reporting potentially damaging content online.



Boiler:



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns