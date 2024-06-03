Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VIII: Hiding in Plain Sight: Tracking Malware Abusing Web Applications

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Presented by Jonathan Fuller

    Web applications have become a versatile tool for malware authors, serving as a substitute for conventional attacker-controlled servers. Effectively countering these malware necessitates swift cooperation between incident responders and web application providers. In response to this challenge, we present Marsea, an automated malware analysis pipeline designed to facilitate rapid collaboration and remediation efforts. Using Marsea, we have successfully partnered with web application providers, resulting in the removal of 50% of identified malicious web app content.

    AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.

    Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!

    AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 10:17
    Length: 00:33:00
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    This work, AvengerCon VIII: Hiding in Plain Sight: Tracking Malware Abusing Web Applications, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon VIII

