AvengerCon VIII: Cyber: The Next Generation

Presented by Herbert McCarter



Synopsis:



There's a reason that certifications are a big deal in the cyber world. They prove that individuals have the mindset needed to excel in the field. Those individuals can then be trained in the specific technologies and methodologies required by their organization (DoD, government, civilian security/research, etc.). This presentation will examine how to sustain that training for talented professionals long-term, while also bringing in new entry-level individuals and introducing that mindset to them. Cyber operations will always rely on gifted, highly intelligent personnel to lead the way. Through the use of technology, flexible methods, and mentorship, those gifted people can grow their skills and guide others to contribute to the mission.



Boiler:



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns