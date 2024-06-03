Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Beaufort Headphones PSA

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort talk about the rules and regulations for wearing headphones while in uniform and conducting physical training at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, March 19, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926076
    VIRIN: 240319-M-QX760-4272
    Filename: DOD_110354715
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Headphones PSA, by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    headphones, psa, MCAS Beaufort

