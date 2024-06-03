U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort talk about the rules and regulations for wearing headphones while in uniform and conducting physical training at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, March 19, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926076
|VIRIN:
|240319-M-QX760-4272
|Filename:
|DOD_110354715
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Beaufort Headphones PSA, by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
