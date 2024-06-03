Marine Monday: Maj. Miles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Miles, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, discusses his role and mentoring Marines at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, March 9, 2024. The mission of H&HS is to support and enhance the combat readiness of the squadrons located aboard MCAS Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)