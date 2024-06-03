Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Monday: Maj. Miles

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Miles, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, discusses his role and mentoring Marines at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, March 9, 2024. The mission of H&HS is to support and enhance the combat readiness of the squadrons located aboard MCAS Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    H&HS
    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Monday

