U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Miles, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, discusses his role and mentoring Marines at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, March 9, 2024. The mission of H&HS is to support and enhance the combat readiness of the squadrons located aboard MCAS Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)
|03.09.2024
|06.04.2024 09:40
|Video Productions
|926073
|240309-M-QX760-7969
|DOD_110354678
|00:02:17
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, Marine Monday: Maj. Miles, by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
