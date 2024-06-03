Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 3 June 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Nader Chebaro, 81 DS/SEL, discuss the upcoming Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall meetings and the recently passed Missississippi School Choice law for active duty military and their dependents. They also discuss the upcoming Air Force Ball and the Change of Command season, and they wish outgoing 81 TRW/CD Jason Allen a fond farewell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926069
    VIRIN: 240603-F-PI774-7837
    Filename: DOD_110354576
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 3 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT