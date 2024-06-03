Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Nader Chebaro, 81 DS/SEL, discuss the upcoming Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall meetings and the recently passed Missississippi School Choice law for active duty military and their dependents. They also discuss the upcoming Air Force Ball and the Change of Command season, and they wish outgoing 81 TRW/CD Jason Allen a fond farewell.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|926069
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-PI774-7837
|Filename:
|DOD_110354576
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler News 3 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
