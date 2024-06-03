Keesler News 3 June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Nader Chebaro, 81 DS/SEL, discuss the upcoming Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall meetings and the recently passed Missississippi School Choice law for active duty military and their dependents. They also discuss the upcoming Air Force Ball and the Change of Command season, and they wish outgoing 81 TRW/CD Jason Allen a fond farewell.