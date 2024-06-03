Czech soldiers train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. They are using the Pandur II, a modern armored personnel carrier, and the Tatra 815, a modular transportation truck. Camouflage techniques conceal their armored vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926065
|VIRIN:
|240529-Z-TV920-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110354559
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Czech vehicles at Combined Resolve 24-2, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT