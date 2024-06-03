Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Czech vehicles at Combined Resolve 24-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.29.2024

    Video by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Czech soldiers train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. They are using the Pandur II, a modern armored personnel carrier, and the Tatra 815, a modular transportation truck. Camouflage techniques conceal their armored vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926065
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-TV920-1003
    Filename: DOD_110354559
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech vehicles at Combined Resolve 24-2, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    Interoperability
    Combinedresolve
    StrongAndStrategic
    Agilityinaction
    ReadyandPosturedForces

