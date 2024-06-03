Czech vehicles at Combined Resolve 24-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Czech soldiers train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. They are using the Pandur II, a modern armored personnel carrier, and the Tatra 815, a modular transportation truck. Camouflage techniques conceal their armored vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)