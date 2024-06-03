Team USA takes flight in honor of D-Day 80

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A mult-aircraft formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules’ fly over regions of Northern France during commemorative ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Maupertus Airport, France, June 3, 2024. The commemorative ceremonies began May 31, and will continue through June 10, with approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region participating with millions of spectators attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)