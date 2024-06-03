A mult-aircraft formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules’ fly over regions of Northern France during commemorative ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Maupertus Airport, France, June 3, 2024. The commemorative ceremonies began May 31, and will continue through June 10, with approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region participating with millions of spectators attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926062
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110354464
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team USA takes flight in honor of D-Day 80, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
