Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team USA takes flight in honor of D-Day 80

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A mult-aircraft formation of U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules’ fly over regions of Northern France during commemorative ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Maupertus Airport, France, June 3, 2024. The commemorative ceremonies began May 31, and will continue through June 10, with approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region participating with millions of spectators attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926062
    VIRIN: 240603-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110354464
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MANCHE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team USA takes flight in honor of D-Day 80, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration
    DDay
    Cherbourg
    StrongerTogether
    DDAY80
    WWIIEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT