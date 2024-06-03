Incirlik Air Base Powerlifting Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the powerlifting competition held on April 26, 2024, at the Titan Fitness Center on June 4, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The event consisted of three portions: Squats, bench press and deadlift, with prizes for first, second and third place. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío)