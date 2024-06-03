Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air Base Powerlifting Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the powerlifting competition held on April 26, 2024, at the Titan Fitness Center on June 4, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The event consisted of three portions: Squats, bench press and deadlift, with prizes for first, second and third place. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926055
    VIRIN: 240604-F-OQ558-7066
    Filename: DOD_110354389
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Powerlifting Competition, by SSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT