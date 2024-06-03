American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the powerlifting competition held on April 26, 2024, at the Titan Fitness Center on June 4, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The event consisted of three portions: Squats, bench press and deadlift, with prizes for first, second and third place. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 05:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926055
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-OQ558-7066
|Filename:
|DOD_110354389
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Incirlik Air Base Powerlifting Competition, by SSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
