Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Wilson Brothers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    The story of two brothers, the Army, and the ultimate sacrifice.

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, with additional footage provided by Elijah Light and Spc. Cjay Spence

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 05:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926053
    VIRIN: 240523-A-LJ797-6437
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110354367
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: IT
    Hometown: MAURERTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wilson Brothers, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky Soldiers
    Gold Star Family
    PFC Wilson
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT