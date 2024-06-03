The story of two brothers, the Army, and the ultimate sacrifice.
Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, with additional footage provided by Elijah Light and Spc. Cjay Spence
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 05:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926053
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-LJ797-6437
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110354367
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|MAURERTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Wilson Brothers, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT