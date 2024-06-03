Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Soldiers train with Czech Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.29.2024

    Video by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. Interoperability makes NATO forces more effective by allowing member nations to easily combine their equipment, communication systems and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926050
    VIRIN: 240528-Z-TV920-1002
    Filename: DOD_110354346
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Soldiers train with Czech Soldiers, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kentucky

    TAGS

    Nato
    101st Airborne
    Interoperability
    101st Airborne Division
    Airborne
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT