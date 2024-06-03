U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. Interoperability makes NATO forces more effective by allowing member nations to easily combine their equipment, communication systems and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 04:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926050
|VIRIN:
|240528-Z-TV920-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110354346
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Soldiers train with Czech Soldiers, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky
LEAVE A COMMENT