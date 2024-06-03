101st Airborne Soldiers train with Czech Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division train in the field during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, May 29, 2024. Interoperability makes NATO forces more effective by allowing member nations to easily combine their equipment, communication systems and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Thomson)