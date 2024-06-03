video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, participate in exercise Swift Response 24 at Hungarian Defense Forces 101st Aviation Wing, Hungary, May 4-13, 2024. SR24 is a series of multinational interoperability exercises under DEFENDER 24 led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to advance Agile Combat Employment capabilities in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)