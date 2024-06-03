U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, participate in exercise Swift Response 24 at Hungarian Defense Forces 101st Aviation Wing, Hungary, May 4-13, 2024. SR24 is a series of multinational interoperability exercises under DEFENDER 24 led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to advance Agile Combat Employment capabilities in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 02:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926046
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-GK375-3247
|Filename:
|DOD_110354172
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Swift Response 24, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT