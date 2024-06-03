Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion and 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion were patched as members of the 11th Airborne Division's new Arctic Aviation Command, during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 3, 2024.

Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the Activation of the 11th Airborne Division, and is a chance for the division to celebrate the long, storied history of the 11th, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on Earth. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)