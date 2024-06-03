Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion and 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion were patched as members of the 11th Airborne Division's new Arctic Aviation Command, during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 3, 2024.
    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the Activation of the 11th Airborne Division, and is a chance for the division to celebrate the long, storied history of the 11th, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on Earth. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926041
    VIRIN: 240603-A-WB532-1020
    Filename: DOD_110353999
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patching
    Arctic Aviation
    Arctic Angels
    Angel Rendezvous
    angelrendezvous
    11th Airborne Division

