U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins, a Texas native and outgoing branch head for active security programs with Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, retires at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 1, 2024. Perkins retired after serving 20 years honorably, during which he supported major operations in the War on Terror. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 07:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926038
|VIRIN:
|240601-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353942
|Length:
|00:39:15
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins retires after 20 years of faithful service, by LCpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
