U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins retires after 20 years of faithful service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926038" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins, a Texas native and outgoing branch head for active security programs with Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, retires at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 1, 2024. Perkins retired after serving 20 years honorably, during which he supported major operations in the War on Terror. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)