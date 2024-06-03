Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins retires after 20 years of faithful service

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas B. Perkins, a Texas native and outgoing branch head for active security programs with Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, retires at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 1, 2024. Perkins retired after serving 20 years honorably, during which he supported major operations in the War on Terror. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926038
    VIRIN: 240601-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353942
    Length: 00:39:15
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    retirement
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    Triangle
    CD&I
    Major Nicholas Perkins

