WWII Veteran Reception

First Army Leaders met with 65 veterans during a reception in Caen, France, June 3, 2024. The aim of the event allowed Soldiers to meet, enjoy a show, dine, and listen to the remarkable stories from their past experiences during wartime.
|06.03.2024
|06.03.2024 20:08
|Package
|926029
|240603-A-ET609-1001
|DOD_110353799
|00:01:15
|FR
|0
|0
