    WWII Veteran Reception

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    First Army Leaders met with 65 veterans during a reception in Caen, France, June 3, 2024. The aim of the event allowed Soldiers to meet, enjoy a show, dine, and listen to the remarkable stories from their past experiences during wartime.

    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:08
    FORSCOM
    USArmy Africa
    1A
    USArmy EUCOM
    USArmy History
    WWII80inEurope

