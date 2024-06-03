ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Army Emergency Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this episode of ACS's Left of the Bang series, we highlight the Army Emergency Relief program. Tune in to hear Camp Zama’s AER Officer, Mr. Brad Morgan, talk about AER’s mission to provide grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress.



U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

