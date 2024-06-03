On this episode of ACS's Left of the Bang series, we highlight the Army Emergency Relief program. Tune in to hear Camp Zama’s AER Officer, Mr. Brad Morgan, talk about AER’s mission to provide grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress.
U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
(Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 20:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926028
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-YV383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353798
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Army Emergency Relief, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT