    ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Army Emergency Relief

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    On this episode of ACS's Left of the Bang series, we highlight the Army Emergency Relief program. Tune in to hear Camp Zama’s AER Officer, Mr. Brad Morgan, talk about AER’s mission to provide grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress.

    U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
    (Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926028
    VIRIN: 240531-A-YV383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353798
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Army Emergency Relief, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Camp Zama Army Base

