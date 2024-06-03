USS Wasp (LHD 1) Promotion Ceremony at Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2024) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) are frocked to the next rank during an all hands call on the flight deck. Additionally, 3 officers were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ruben Reed)