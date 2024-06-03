Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Promotion Ceremony at Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ruben Reed 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2024) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) are frocked to the next rank during an all hands call on the flight deck. Additionally, 3 officers were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ruben Reed)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926027
    VIRIN: 240603-N-QI093-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353795
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp (LHD 1) Promotion Ceremony at Sea, by PO1 Ruben Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    frocking ceremony
    WSPARG-24thMEU

