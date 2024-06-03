Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard transports medical supplies for hurricane preparedness exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 204th Airlift Squadron transport medical supplies from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Kalaeloa Airport on June 1, 2024, in support of exercise Makana Pahili. This annual hurricane preparedness exercise tests the state's emergency management systems and involves a series of events simulating the response to a category 4 hurricane. The airlift included transportation of equipment and personnel from the Hawaii National Guard's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP). This specialized unit is comprised of Hawaii National Guard Airmen and Soldiers and is designed to integrate with federal and local civilian emergency response personnel during instances of CBRNE disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926026
    VIRIN: 240601-F-FU432-3309
    Filename: DOD_110353779
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: HAWAII, US

    C-17
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    National Guard
    hurricane preparedness
    204th Airlift Squadron
    Makana Pahili

