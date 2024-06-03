Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 204th Airlift Squadron transport medical supplies from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Kalaeloa Airport on June 1, 2024, in support of exercise Makana Pahili. This annual hurricane preparedness exercise tests the state's emergency management systems and involves a series of events simulating the response to a category 4 hurricane. The airlift included transportation of equipment and personnel from the Hawaii National Guard's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP). This specialized unit is comprised of Hawaii National Guard Airmen and Soldiers and is designed to integrate with federal and local civilian emergency response personnel during instances of CBRNE disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926026
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-FU432-3309
|Filename:
|DOD_110353779
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hawaii Air National Guard transports medical supplies for hurricane preparedness exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT