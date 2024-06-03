JEMX 2024 Day One Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview footage of Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel and Navy Lt. Clara Miller, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Mission Training Complex at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)



in order of appearance:

Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart

Medical Director, JEMX

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center



Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel

Participant, JEMX

1st Medical Battalion

Camp Pendleton, California



Lt. Clara Miller

Training Officer, JEMX

1st Medical Battalion

Camp Pendleton, California