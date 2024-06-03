Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024 Day One Interviews

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Interview footage of Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel and Navy Lt. Clara Miller, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Mission Training Complex at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    in order of appearance:
    Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart
    Medical Director, JEMX
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel
    Participant, JEMX
    1st Medical Battalion
    Camp Pendleton, California

    Lt. Clara Miller
    Training Officer, JEMX
    1st Medical Battalion
    Camp Pendleton, California

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 18:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926021
    VIRIN: 240603-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353656
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024 Day One Interviews, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

