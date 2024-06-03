Interview footage of Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel and Navy Lt. Clara Miller, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Mission Training Complex at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
in order of appearance:
Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart
Medical Director, JEMX
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Petty Officer 3rd Class Chadbourne Wetzel
Participant, JEMX
1st Medical Battalion
Camp Pendleton, California
Lt. Clara Miller
Training Officer, JEMX
1st Medical Battalion
Camp Pendleton, California
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 18:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926021
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353656
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JEMX 2024 Day One Interviews, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT