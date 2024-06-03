Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is highlighting our children's curiosity with a video series called "Ask USACE". In this video we asked the Kids the questions and took some time to learn just a little bit more about “What it is the difference between a Dam and a Dike?” USACE Jacksonville Districts, Chief Risk Management Branch, John Kendall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed addressing the nation's STEM challenge our employees participate in mentorship programs, science fairs, robotics competitions and other educational opportunities. (U.S. Army Video Brigida Sanchez)