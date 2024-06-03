Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is highlighting our children's curiosity with a video series called "Ask USACE". In this video we asked the Kids the questions and took some time to learn just a little bit more about “What it is the difference between a Dam and a Dike?” USACE Jacksonville Districts, Chief Risk Management Branch, John Kendall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed addressing the nation's STEM challenge our employees participate in mentorship programs, science fairs, robotics competitions and other educational opportunities. (U.S. Army Video Brigida Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 17:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926018
    VIRIN: 240603-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353531
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PONCE, PR
    Hometown: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    Dams
    Children
    STEM
    Dam Safety
    Lake Okechobee

