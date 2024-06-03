Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is highlighting our children's curiosity with a video series called "Ask USACE". In this video we asked the Kids the questions and took some time to learn just a little bit more about “What it is the difference between a Dam and a Dike?” USACE Jacksonville Districts, Chief Risk Management Branch, John Kendall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed addressing the nation's STEM challenge our employees participate in mentorship programs, science fairs, robotics competitions and other educational opportunities. (U.S. Army Video Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 17:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|926018
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353531
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PONCE, PR
|Hometown:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
