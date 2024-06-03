Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready... Set...

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    A video of selected clips of 1st Marine Logistics Group produced on Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2024. The video describes how 1st MLG will establish and strengthen relationships with allied, joint force, and partner stakeholders and provide capabilities in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024
    Length: 00:03:27
    IMEF
    Sailors
    Marines
    1stMLG
    ReadySet

