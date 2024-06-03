Ready... Set...

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video of selected clips of 1st Marine Logistics Group produced on Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2024. The video describes how 1st MLG will establish and strengthen relationships with allied, joint force, and partner stakeholders and provide capabilities in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Savannah Norris)