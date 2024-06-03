A video of selected clips of 1st Marine Logistics Group produced on Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2024. The video describes how 1st MLG will establish and strengthen relationships with allied, joint force, and partner stakeholders and provide capabilities in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926016
|VIRIN:
|240322-M-KG021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110353352
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready... Set..., by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT