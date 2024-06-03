In this month's Command Message, Deputy Wing Commander, Colonel Timothy Gordon, gives wing Airmen their annual 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Briefing.
This work, Command Message - June 2024 - Colonel Timothy Gordon, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
