Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - June 2024 - Colonel Timothy Gordon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Command Message, Deputy Wing Commander, Colonel Timothy Gordon, gives wing Airmen their annual 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Briefing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926015
    VIRIN: 240603-Z-WQ490-6553
    Filename: DOD_110353336
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - June 2024 - Colonel Timothy Gordon, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    summer
    command message
    critical
    101 days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT