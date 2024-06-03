RQ-28A quadcopter drone training

U.S. Soldiers attending the small unmanned aerial system operator course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard train to fly the Army's latest drone. The RQ-28A, a short-range reconnaissance quadcopter, replaces its fixed-wing predecessor, the RQ-11B Raven. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
