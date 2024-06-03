Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RQ-28A quadcopter drone training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending the small unmanned aerial system operator course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard train to fly the Army's latest drone. The RQ-28A, a short-range reconnaissance quadcopter, replaces its fixed-wing predecessor, the RQ-11B Raven. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

