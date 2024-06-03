Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Theater Sustainment Command: Who We Are

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Video providing overview of 8th Theater Sustainment Command's capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926005
    VIRIN: 240514-A-LG865-1001
    Filename: DOD_110352964
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command: Who We Are, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Logistics

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    8TSC
    8MP

