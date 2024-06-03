Quantico conducts Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming, Analysis naming ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military officials with several tenant commands aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico and leaders from across the globe gather for the naming ceremony of the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on May 31, 2024. The new building will be a center for Marines to wargame in a secure, centralized, location to enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)