Quantico conducts Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming, Analysis naming ceremony

Military officials with several tenant commands aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico and leaders from across the globe gather for the naming ceremony of the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on May 31, 2024. The new building will be a center for Marines to wargame in a secure, centralized, location to enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926002
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110352898
|Length:
|00:21:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
