    Quantico conducts Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming, Analysis naming ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Military officials with several tenant commands aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico and leaders from across the globe gather for the naming ceremony of the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on May 31, 2024. The new building will be a center for Marines to wargame in a secure, centralized, location to enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926002
    VIRIN: 240531-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110352898
    Length: 00:21:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico conducts Gen. Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming, Analysis naming ceremony, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Marine Corps
    MCBQ

