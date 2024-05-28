Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Tom Greco, CASA from Idaho, ABD249 Shout-out

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Heather Hagan 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Tom Greco, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from Idaho, sends the Army a 249th birthday greeting.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Category: Greetings
