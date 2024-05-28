Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Photonics Lab - Broll Selects

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Footage of the Photonics Lab in the Sensors Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory. The Sensors Directorate focuses on affordable sensor and countermeasure technologies for reconnaissance, surveillance, precision engagement and electronic warfare systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925991
    VIRIN: 240520-F-F3963-1002
    PIN: 244004
    Filename: DOD_110352555
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: OH, US

