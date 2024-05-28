Footage of the Photonics Lab in the Sensors Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory. The Sensors Directorate focuses on affordable sensor and countermeasure technologies for reconnaissance, surveillance, precision engagement and electronic warfare systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925991
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-F3963-1002
|PIN:
|244004
|Filename:
|DOD_110352555
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|OH, US
This work, AFRL Photonics Lab - Broll Selects, by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
