Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Heckman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Emily Heckman, who is Photonics Technical Area Lead for AFRL's Sensors Directorate. She discusses the important work that's "lighting the way" for the future warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925990
    VIRIN: 240520-F-F3963-1001
    PIN: 244004
    Filename: DOD_110352548
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Heckman, by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Simulation
    AFRL
    WARS
    technology
    USAF
    Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT