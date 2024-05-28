One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Emily Heckman, who is Photonics Technical Area Lead for AFRL's Sensors Directorate. She discusses the important work that's "lighting the way" for the future warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925990
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-F3963-1001
|PIN:
|244004
|Filename:
|DOD_110352548
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Heckman, by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
