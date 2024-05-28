One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Heckman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Emily Heckman, who is Photonics Technical Area Lead for AFRL's Sensors Directorate. She discusses the important work that's "lighting the way" for the future warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)