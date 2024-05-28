Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    The 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow featured air demonstrations, local food vendors, static displays, and a STEM village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. More than 14,000 spectators gathered to view a unique display of military and civilian air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925986
    VIRIN: 240602-F-TY635-2000
    Filename: DOD_110352461
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    New Mexico
    Airshow
    Air Force
    2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow

