Unveiling of General Eisenhower Statue (B-Roll)

Allies and partners gather for the unveiling of GEN Dwight Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on June 3, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey & Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)