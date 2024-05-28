Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unveiling of General Eisenhower Statue (B-Roll)

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Allies and partners gather for the unveiling of GEN Dwight Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on June 3, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey & Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925985
    VIRIN: 240603-D-RU888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110352398
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Unveiling of General Eisenhower Statue (B-Roll), by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    WWII80inEurope

