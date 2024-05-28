The 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow featured air demonstrations, local food vendors, static displays, and a STEM village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. More than 14,000 spectators gathered to view a unique display of military and civilian air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925984
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110352395
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow b-roll, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT