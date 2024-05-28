Coast Guard rescues child, 7 adults 36 miles offshore Boca Grande

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues a child and seven adults after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, Florida, June 1, 2024. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925981
|VIRIN:
|240601-G-G0107-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110352262
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|BOCA GRANDE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT