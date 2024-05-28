U.S. Army WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer tells war stories after the end of an air assault demonstration on June 2, 2023, in Carentan, France. "You haven’t seen fireworks until you see a night attack with enemy machine guns and the counter-battery fire. We had 155 artillery barrage on the chateau, brue," said Bauer.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925974
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-GG601-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110352212
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 80th D-Day Anniversary: WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS
