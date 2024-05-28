Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th D-Day Anniversary: WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    02.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer tells war stories after the end of an air assault demonstration on June 2, 2023, in Carentan, France. "You haven’t seen fireworks until you see a night attack with enemy machine guns and the counter-battery fire. We had 155 artillery barrage on the chateau, brue," said Bauer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925974
    VIRIN: 240602-A-GG601-2001
    Filename: DOD_110352212
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th D-Day Anniversary: WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDAY
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAirborneCorps

