80th D-Day Anniversary: WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer tells war stories after the end of an air assault demonstration on June 2, 2023, in Carentan, France. "You haven’t seen fireworks until you see a night attack with enemy machine guns and the counter-battery fire. We had 155 artillery barrage on the chateau, brue," said Bauer.