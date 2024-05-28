Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Posthumous Presentation of DFC for Rooster 73

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao  

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to the families of U.S. Air Force Maj. Randell Voas and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Lackey of Rooster 73 on their behalf at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 16, 2024. Voas and Lackey posthumously received the DFC for their actions taken in a combat mission near Qalat, Afghanistan, April 9, 2010.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 11:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925972
    VIRIN: 240516-F-IY571-1022
    Filename: DOD_110352168
    Length: 00:28:09
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Posthumous Presentation of DFC for Rooster 73, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    caleb pavao, rooster 73, voas-lackey, hurlburt field, afsoc, distinguished flying cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT