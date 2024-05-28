Posthumous Presentation of DFC for Rooster 73

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to the families of U.S. Air Force Maj. Randell Voas and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Lackey of Rooster 73 on their behalf at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 16, 2024. Voas and Lackey posthumously received the DFC for their actions taken in a combat mission near Qalat, Afghanistan, April 9, 2010.