U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to the families of U.S. Air Force Maj. Randell Voas and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Lackey of Rooster 73 on their behalf at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 16, 2024. Voas and Lackey posthumously received the DFC for their actions taken in a combat mission near Qalat, Afghanistan, April 9, 2010.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 11:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|925972
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-IY571-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_110352168
|Length:
|00:28:09
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Posthumous Presentation of DFC for Rooster 73, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT