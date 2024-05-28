U.S. Army GEN (Ret.) Mark Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the unveiling of the GEN Dwight Eisenhower statue and the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on June 3, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st. Class Alon Humphrey & Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 12:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925966
|VIRIN:
|240603-D-RU888-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110352119
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inauguration of General Eisenhower Statue Interview: General (Ret.) Mark Milley, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT