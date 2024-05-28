Carl Welch, DA Cilivian gives a shout out, recorded on May 22, 2024, from US Southern Command located in Doral, Florida to commemorate the Army’s 249th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 09:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925951
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-GW628-5408
|Filename:
|DOD_110351994
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ORCHARD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carl Welch, DA civilian ABD249 Shout-out, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
