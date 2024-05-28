Soldier Promotes of the Sands of Omaha

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Paul Brooks Jr., a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), participated in the Children's Ceremony that took place on Omaha beach and then was promoted from private first class to specialist on 3 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. This was Brooks's first promotion in the Army.