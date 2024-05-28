Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Promotes of the Sands of Omaha

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Paul Brooks Jr., a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), participated in the Children's Ceremony that took place on Omaha beach and then was promoted from private first class to specialist on 3 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. This was Brooks's first promotion in the Army.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 09:22
    DDay
    Military Inteligence
    StongerTogether
    DDay80

