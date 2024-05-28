Combat Medic Balances Deployment, Education, and Aspiring Career in Healthcare

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Ta'Che' Blocker, a Reserve Soldier assigned to 340th Military Police Company, and Sgt. Jon Barrios, assigned to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Joint Aid Station, talk about the important of combat medic specialists at MKAB, Romania, May 30, 2024. Blocker continues to work toward her Bachelor's of Science in Biobehavioral Health despite deployments to Cuba and Romania. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)