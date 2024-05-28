Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medic Balances Deployment, Education, and Aspiring Career in Healthcare

    ROMANIA

    05.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ta'Che' Blocker, a Reserve Soldier assigned to 340th Military Police Company, and Sgt. Jon Barrios, assigned to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Joint Aid Station, talk about the important of combat medic specialists at MKAB, Romania, May 30, 2024. Blocker continues to work toward her Bachelor's of Science in Biobehavioral Health despite deployments to Cuba and Romania. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Location: RO

    This work, Combat Medic Balances Deployment, Education, and Aspiring Career in Healthcare, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    USArmy Reserve
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

