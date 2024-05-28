Combat Medic Balances Deployment, Education, and Aspiring Career in Healthcare

U.S. Army Sgt. Ta'Che' Blocker, a Reserve Soldier assigned to 340th Military Police Company, and Sgt. Jon Barrios, assigned to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Joint Aid Station, talk about the important of combat medic specialists at MKAB, Romania, May 30, 2024. Blocker continues to work toward her Bachelor's of Science in Biobehavioral Health despite deployments to Cuba and Romania. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|05.30.2024
|06.03.2024 04:44
|Video Productions
|925927
|240531-A-HY112-7249
|DOD_110351579
|00:00:38
|RO
|1
|1
